Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,179 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $516,131.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,739.99. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 85,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $7,056,430.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,698.49. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 460,714 shares of company stock worth $37,295,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

