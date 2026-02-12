Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 54,813 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the January 15th total of 19,807 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.77. 44,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 60,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

