Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 54,813 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the January 15th total of 19,807 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.77. 44,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.01.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
