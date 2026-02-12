Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,859 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the January 15th total of 19,351 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 249,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,090,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 329,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 241,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 220,687 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,603,000. Finally, Blue Water Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,981,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $106.61. 56,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,923. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

