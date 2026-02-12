Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Wealth Forward LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Forward LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Wealth Forward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.17. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.
