Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF $RSPD Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 187.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPD. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $532,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

