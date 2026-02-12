Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 55.4% in January

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,936 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 35,733 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.84. 36,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,506. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $91.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 329,668 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

