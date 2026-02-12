Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 315.1% in January

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,035 shares, a growth of 315.1% from the January 15th total of 7,236 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 869,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 330.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 124,608 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 13,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,547. The company has a market cap of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in emerging market countries including, but not limited to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.