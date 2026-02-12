InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.28 and traded as high as C$13.38. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 621,535 shares trading hands.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent¿REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution¿through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within¿markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,¿sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement¿an efficient portfolio management structure, and¿offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

