International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Trading 8.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.3660. 439,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,632,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.97.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IFF

Key Headlines Impacting International Flavors & Fragrances

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded IFF to “Outperform” and raised its price target to $85, signaling renewed analyst confidence and likely supporting buying interest. Read More.

Mizuho upgraded IFF to “Outperform” and raised its price target to $85, signaling renewed analyst confidence and likely supporting buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue came in above Street estimates (reported ~$2.59B vs. ~2.52B consensus), showing the company can still deliver top-line resilience despite year-over-year declines. Read More.

Fourth-quarter revenue came in above Street estimates (reported ~$2.59B vs. ~2.52B consensus), showing the company can still deliver top-line resilience despite year-over-year declines. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management’s full-year reported sales and adjusted metrics (FY sales ~$10.9B; operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS measures highlighted in the release) give investors an adjusted-profitability view that may be more encouraging than GAAP headlines. Read More.

Management’s full-year reported sales and adjusted metrics (FY sales ~$10.9B; operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS measures highlighted in the release) give investors an adjusted-profitability view that may be more encouraging than GAAP headlines. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider activity noted a recent small purchase by an executive, which can be read as a modest sign of internal confidence. Read More.

Insider activity noted a recent small purchase by an executive, which can be read as a modest sign of internal confidence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company-issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of roughly $10.5B–$10.8B is centered on the consensus (~$10.7B), so guidance neither materially surprises to the upside nor signals a major downside — this helped limit downside but isn’t a strong catalyst alone. (Company update)

Company-issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of roughly $10.5B–$10.8B is centered on the consensus (~$10.7B), so guidance neither materially surprises to the upside nor signals a major downside — this helped limit downside but isn’t a strong catalyst alone. (Company update) Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported $0.80 vs. ~$0.85 consensus) and EPS is down vs. last year, which weakens near-term earnings momentum. Read More.

Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported $0.80 vs. ~$0.85 consensus) and EPS is down vs. last year, which weakens near-term earnings momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability contracted sharply (gross, operating and net measures fell year-over-year), and some third‑party summaries show a large drop in net income — these operating weaknesses increase execution risk and justify caution. Read More.

Underlying profitability contracted sharply (gross, operating and net measures fell year-over-year), and some third‑party summaries show a large drop in net income — these operating weaknesses increase execution risk and justify caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially in January (about a 34% increase), which both reflects bearish positioning and increases volatility risk if sentiment shifts. (Short-interest data)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,075 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,703,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,405 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $212,090,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,307 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 7.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.