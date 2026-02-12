InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Joan Gillman Sells 325 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director Joan Gillman sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total value of $114,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,960.64. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IDCC opened at $363.90 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.60 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.81.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

