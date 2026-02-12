InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) CFO Sells 6,005 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.80, for a total value of $2,166,604.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,123,363.20. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Brezski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Richard Brezski sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total value of $704,480.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Richard Brezski sold 5,002 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.08, for a total value of $1,621,048.16.

On Monday, January 5th, Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $2,307,150.69.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $363.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.81. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.60 and a twelve month high of $412.60.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,250,000 after purchasing an additional 123,686 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 417,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,973,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,335 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

