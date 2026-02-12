Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,750. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

