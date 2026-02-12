Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.11

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 41.4% increase from Inter & Co. Inc.’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Inter & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter & Co. Inc. to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

INTR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Inter & Co. Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.78 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

