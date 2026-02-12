Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Issues Earnings Results

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$5.40 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.60%.

Intact Financial Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$260.92. The stock had a trading volume of 137,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$272.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$273.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.07. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$244.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$317.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$346.00 to C$354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$312.00 to C$318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$324.00 to C$304.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$335.00 to C$305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$316.82.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

