Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $105,402.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) Director Jan Johannessen sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $105,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $850,594.14. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.78. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,787,000 after purchasing an additional 832,687 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.