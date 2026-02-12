Insider Selling: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $10,799,984.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 303,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $10,799,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,123,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,364,750.76. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $48,300.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $8,056,910.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 157,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $5,448,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $16,833,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,192,450.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 9,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $296,190.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $8,624,200.00.

Shares of PBF opened at $35.80 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 235.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

