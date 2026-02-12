Insider Selling: Noble Mineral Resources (ASX:NMG) Insider Sells A$185,000.00 in Stock

Noble Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:NMG – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Randall sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.07, for a total value of A$185,000.00.

Noble Mineral Resources Limited (Noble) is an Australia-based company exploring for and developing large-scale gold deposits in the goldfields of Ghana, West Africa. Production has commenced at the company’s Bibiani Gold Project after the first gold pour in March 2012. The Bibiani Project is located in the Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt in Ghana, 250 kilometers North-West of Accra and has a JORC-compliant mineral inventory of 2.8Moz of resources, including 972,000oz of reserves, and a 3Mtpa Carbon-in-Leach (CIL) gold processing facility.

