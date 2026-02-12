Insider Buying: Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Purchases A$10,204.42 in Stock

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Donald Garner acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 per share, with a total value of A$10,204.42.
Donald Garner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 2nd, Donald Garner bought 1,292,308 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$633,230.92.
Iltani Resources Stock Performance
Iltani Resources Company Profile
