Insider Buying: CuFe (ASX:CUF) Insider Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Free Report) insider Antony (Tony) Sage bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of A$240,000.00.
CuFe Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56.
About CuFe
