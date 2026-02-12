Insider Buying: CuFe (ASX:CUF) Insider Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Free Report) insider Antony (Tony) Sage bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of A$240,000.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

About CuFe

CuFe Ltd operates as a mineral exploration and producing company. The company explores for lithium, copper, iron ore, gold, niobium, and base metal deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds 100% interest in the JWD iron ore mine project located in the Western Australia; and 55% interest in the Tennant Creek project, as well as 50% interest in the Yarram Iron Ore project located in the Northern Territory. It also holds interests in the Bryah Basin, North Dam, Morck Well, Peak Hill, and Mt Ida projects located in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, Australia; and exploration tenements comprising E80/5925 located in the West Arunta region and P45/3061 located in the Tambourah region of Pilbara.

