Insider Buying: Ai-Media Technologies (ASX:AIM) Insider Acquires A$61,000.00 in Stock

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Abrahams bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of A$61,000.00.

Ai-Media Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ai-Media Technologies Company Profile

Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides technology-driven captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers live content captions; recoded content; virtual meeting captioning, as well as Lexi, an automatic captioning service. It provides solutions for applications in companies, workplaces, events, education, government, and broadcast. The company was formerly known as Access Innovation Holdings Limited and changed its name to Ai-Media Technologies Limited in June 2021.

