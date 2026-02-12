Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.09 per share, with a total value of $127,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $127,634. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Jon Smith bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,540. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $201,434. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.09%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators in the regulated U.S. cannabis industry. The company’s portfolio includes greenhouse facilities, indoor cultivation sites, processing and distribution centers, and other purpose-built properties designed to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements. By structuring long-term net leases, Innovative Industrial Properties provides its tenants with capital to expand and modernize their operations while maintaining stable, predictable rental income streams.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Innovative Industrial Properties was the first publicly traded REIT in the medical-cannabis sector.

