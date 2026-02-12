Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Trading Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 619,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 643,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IKT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inhibikase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

Featured Articles

