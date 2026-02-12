Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,676,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $16,830,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,550.32. The trade was a 49.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $119,090.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at $979,896.39. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 292,477 shares of company stock worth $26,703,912 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.