Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.