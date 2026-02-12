ING Groep NV Takes $9.19 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 305,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 50.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 733,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

