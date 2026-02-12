ING Groep NV Sells 72,193 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,193 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 29.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in Pfizer by 76.4% during the third quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 126.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.