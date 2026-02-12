ING Groep NV Sells 72,193 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,193 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 29.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in Pfizer by 76.4% during the third quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.94.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 126.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat outlook: Pfizer reported Q4 EPS and revenue above expectations and reiterated a positive forward outlook, which is supporting the rally as investors price in steadier earnings. Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook – Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: Elevated call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the results, amplifying short‑term bullish momentum. Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook – Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Management returned $9.8B to shareholders in 2025 (buybacks/dividends), which supports valuation and income-focused investor demand. Pfizer (PFE) Closes 2025 on Solid Note, Returns $9.8B to Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress: The FDA granted priority review for HYMPAVZI (marstacimab) sBLA, a pipeline milestone that could add upside if approved. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announces FDA’s grant of priority review for HYMPAVZI® (marstacimab) sBLA
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / press commentary: Several outlets (Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool, Zacks) publish bullish post‑earnings takes and “look again” pieces that may attract retail interest—but these are opinion pieces rather than new company actions. Pfizer: A Great Opportunity Post Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: One‑time SEC collection: Pfizer will receive $29M related to an SEC matter tied to a 2013 case—positive to cash flow but immaterial to fundamentals. Pfizer to collect $29 million from SEC case against Steven A. Cohen hedge fund
- Negative Sentiment: Patent cliff and pipeline questions: Analysts and commentary warn of a 2026–2030 patent cliff as COVID-era sales wane; questions remain whether new and acquired drugs will offset lost revenue, pressuring longer‑term growth expectations. Can Pfizer’s New & Acquired Drugs Offset Its Looming Patent Cliff?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation / “value trap” concerns: Critical pieces highlight execution risk and that the stock’s depressed valuation may reflect real growth challenges—these narratives can cap multiple expansion. Is Pfizer Stock Now A Value Trap?
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
