ING Groep NV Sells 34,857 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,857 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 551.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,090. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Western Digital Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of WDC opened at $273.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.21 and a 200 day moving average of $148.64. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $296.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

