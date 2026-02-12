ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 237,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $68.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

