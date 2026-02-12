ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,183,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,085,244,000 after purchasing an additional 862,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,091,000 after purchasing an additional 828,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,900,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,248,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,718,000 after purchasing an additional 677,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $87.82 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

