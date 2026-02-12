ING Groep NV Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

ING Groep NV cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
NYSE:GS opened at $945.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $916.78 and a 200-day moving average of $821.46. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 101,428 shares of company stock worth $96,805,313 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman won a fee-generating mandate as sole lead arranger/structuring agent on a proposed up-to-$1.0B acquisition financing for Presidio — a clear win for investment banking origination and potential near-term fee revenue. Presidio Announces $1 Billion Acquisition Financing Facility with Goldman Sachs
- Positive Sentiment: Management commentary and conference appearances (CEO David Solomon) highlight prospects for increased deal flow from financial sponsors — supportive for IB/Advisory revenue outlook. Goldman Sachs CEO says financial sponsors may boost dealmaking activity
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman reported a strong Q4 beat and recently increased its quarterly dividend (now $4.50), which supports income-oriented investor demand and signals confidence in capital return capacity. CFO Form 4 / MarketBeat summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman has disclosed roughly $153M of exposure to XRP via regulated trust/ETF shares — a sign of institutional adoption of altcoins but exposure is through products (not direct token custody), so the P&L and balance-sheet impact is nuanced. Goldman Sachs Crypto Bet Expands With $153M XRP ETF Holding
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is actively managing its crypto ETF positions (notably trimming some Bitcoin ETF exposure while adding ETH/XRP), which underscores active risk management but also introduces volatility and inventory markdown risk for the markets business. Goldman Sachs Reduces Bitcoin ETFs While Loading Up on Ethereum and XRP
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research calling a structural gold/commodity shift may support markets/research franchise credibility but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Gold’s Rally Just Rewrote The Commodity Playbook, Goldman Sachs Says
- Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling: CFO Denis Coleman sold ~11,623 shares (~$10.9M) and another senior insider disclosed separate sales — large, recent insider sales can dent investor sentiment and be interpreted as timing of liquidity rather than change in conviction. SEC filing: Denis P. Coleman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Crypto mark‑to‑market and active trimming of bitcoin ETF positions have reduced Bitcoin exposure and created realized/unrealized hits in the markets book as BTC fell — a near-term P&L headwind for trading/inventory. IBIT Vs FBTC: Wall Street’s Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Battle Heats Up After Goldman Sachs’ Big Bet
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
