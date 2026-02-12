ING Groep NV Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

ING Groep NV cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $945.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $916.78 and a 200-day moving average of $821.46. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 101,428 shares of company stock worth $96,805,313 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

