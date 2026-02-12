ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59,682 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,489,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,122,631,000 after purchasing an additional 174,247 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after buying an additional 564,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Autodesk from $390.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.61.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $232.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.52 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.