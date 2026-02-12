ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 323,352 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,573 shares of company stock worth $10,840,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat consensus on Q4 revenue and EPS and disclosed a roughly $6 billion Meta deal for AI fiber/cable, which materially boosts near-term demand for its optical-fiber business and explains the rally. Corning up after strong results & Meta AI fiber deal

Company beat consensus on Q4 revenue and EPS and disclosed a roughly $6 billion Meta deal for AI fiber/cable, which materially boosts near-term demand for its optical-fiber business and explains the rally. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28/share (record Feb 27; payable Mar 30), reinforcing shareholder returns as Corning ramps AI/telecom projects. Dividend announcement

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28/share (record Feb 27; payable Mar 30), reinforcing shareholder returns as Corning ramps AI/telecom projects. Positive Sentiment: Market flow/sector headlines highlight an “AI moment” for Corning, with fund inflows and rotation into AI infrastructure names amplifying the upside momentum tied to the Meta deal. AI inflows coverage

Market flow/sector headlines highlight an “AI moment” for Corning, with fund inflows and rotation into AI infrastructure names amplifying the upside momentum tied to the Meta deal. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have largely turned bullish after the results (multiple upgrades/raised targets), but consensus price targets and the stock’s valuation remain wide-ranging — the market is pricing significant growth into GLW. Analyst coverage & consensus

Analysts have largely turned bullish after the results (multiple upgrades/raised targets), but consensus price targets and the stock’s valuation remain wide-ranging — the market is pricing significant growth into GLW. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares in early February (COO Avery H. Nelson III sold ~6,262 shares), which can create short-term selling pressure or headlines that dampen sentiment even if sales are routine. Insider sales report

Several insiders sold shares in early February (COO Avery H. Nelson III sold ~6,262 shares), which can create short-term selling pressure or headlines that dampen sentiment even if sales are routine. Negative Sentiment: EVP Lewis A. Steverson and other executives disclosed large reductions in holdings (SEC Form 4s), which some traders interpret as a cautionary signal even amid strong fundamentals. Steverson SEC filing

Corning Trading Up 3.8%

GLW opened at $133.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

