ING Groep NV Buys 38,200 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 234.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Shopify
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and GMV beat: Q4 revenue rose ~31% YoY ($3.67B) and GMV also grew ~31%, outpacing consensus and showing continued AI-driven demand across regions and channels. Shopify Defies Logic: AI Disruption Is a Good Thing
- Positive Sentiment: Strong forward revenue guide: Shopify guided Q1 revenue above Street estimates (low‑30% growth target), signaling momentum into 2026 that some analysts view as durable. Shopify forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on strong demand
- Positive Sentiment: $2B buyback and strong cash flow: Management authorized a $2B repurchase (about ~3% of market cap) and reported healthy free cash flow, underscoring balance-sheet flexibility (net cash, no debt). Shopify’s Standout 2025: The Launchpad for a New Era of Commerce in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in January (~27% decline), reducing immediate squeeze risk but also signaling changing trader positioning; this can dampen volatility from short-covering.
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and mixed profitability signals: Reported EPS (~$0.46–$0.48) missed some consensus estimates, and management flagged margin pressures from a higher mix of Merchant Solutions plus rising investments. Shopify (SHOP) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Buyback execution & cash-risk concerns: Analysts and commentators flagged the $2B repurchase as raising questions about timing (algorithmic triggers), volatility management and opportunity cost, which added to investor caution. Shopify’s $2 Billion Buyback Plan Raises Questions on Volatility, Execution, and Cash Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and profit-taking: Some shops cut targets or issued cautious notes (and at least one bearish forecast), prompting profit-taking after the recent run — amplifying the stock’s selloff despite upbeat guidance. Why I’m Not Buying the Dip in Shopify Stock
Shopify Stock Down 6.8%
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ATB Capital raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Arete Research set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.
About Shopify
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
