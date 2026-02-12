ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

ING Groep NV boosted its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 52.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,362,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $192,524,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $68,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Trade Desk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.