ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

ING Groep NV increased its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total transaction of $2,146,279.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $196,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,780. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,554. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $310.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.38.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $319.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $331.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.90.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

