Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $76.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Barclays downgraded Independent Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a $80.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INDB

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.5%

INDB opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $170,371.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,417.90. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $29,941.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,779.01. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 233.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:INDB) is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.