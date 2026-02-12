Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 13,537 Crh Plc $CRH

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,537 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 60.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

NYSE CRH opened at $127.75 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

