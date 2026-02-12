Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 9,244 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.86.

Key Motorola Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $421.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

