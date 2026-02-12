Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $40.08 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 182,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 375,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after acquiring an additional 309,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $167.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

