Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $18.22 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1,530.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $206.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.00 and a 200-day moving average of $220.66. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $2,151,185.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,180 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,171.40. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $512,556.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,214.16. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 16,594 shares of company stock worth $3,437,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Barclays raised Garmin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Longbow Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

