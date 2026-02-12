Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $17.75 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after acquiring an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $1,897,335,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,473,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,342,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,385,188,000 after buying an additional 530,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.78.

American Express Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE AXP opened at $354.18 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,810 shares of company stock worth $23,294,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

