Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $114.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 5.8%

GILD opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

