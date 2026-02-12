Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,239 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.69.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

