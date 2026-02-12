Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,239 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.41%.
In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Duke posted Q4 EPS of $1.50 (vs. ~$1.49 consensus) and revenue of $7.94B, narrowly beating estimates and showing demand-driven top-line growth — supporting near-term earnings stability. Duke Energy Beats Expectations, Continues To Be A Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Data‑center demand: Duke’s pipeline for powering data centers rose to ~4.5 GW after signing 1.5 GW in Q4 (deals include large customers), which boosts incremental load growth and long-term contracted revenue. Duke Energy’s data center pipeline hits 4.5 gigawatts as demand soars
- Positive Sentiment: Big capital plan / multi‑year growth: Management unveiled a record ~$103B capital plan and reiterated 5–7% EPS growth through 2030 — signals of durable regulated investment that should support utility earnings and dividend coverage. Duke Energy sets record $103 billion capital plan, fueled by data center demand
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation: Reports show roughly $4.9–$5.0B net income for the year and recovery of ~$3B in storm costs — both support cash flow and regulatory filings for rate relief. As rate hike awaits, Duke Energy reports $5B annual net income
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guide: Duke set FY2026 EPS guidance at $6.55–$6.80 (roughly in line with consensus), so forward expectations are stable but not materially higher; investors will watch regulatory approvals and load growth to hit the midpoint. Duke Energy reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and call materials: Transcripts, slide deck and analyst reports are available and show management emphasizing grid investments and contract wins — useful context but no new surprises. Duke Energy Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Municipal risk: St. Petersburg is studying a municipal electric utility as its contract with Duke nears expiration — a localized but tangible regulatory/retention risk that investors will monitor for precedent. St. Petersburg takes steps to consider dropping Duke Energy for city-run electric utility
- Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory sensitivity: Pending rate increases and higher customer bills are drawing attention and could provoke regulatory pushback, which is a headline risk even as higher rates bolster regulated earnings. Duke Energy reports nearly $5B net income as customers face higher bills and pending rate increases
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
