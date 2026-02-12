Iamgold Corporation $IAG Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,953 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Iamgold to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Iamgold Stock Up 4.2%

IAG stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Iamgold Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.