i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $21.88 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $707.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CRO Paul Christians sold 9,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $209,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,184.86. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 11,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $274,710.87. Following the sale, the president directly owned 43,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,839.13. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,639 shares of company stock valued at $562,425. 60.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

