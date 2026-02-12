i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.20. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.0950, with a volume of 5,472,630 shares traded.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 7.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John William Seaman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,024.60. This trade represents a 6.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

About i-80 Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAUX. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 87.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

