Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Issues Earnings Results

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Hyperliquid Strategies Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of PURR stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Hyperliquid Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Hyperliquid Strategies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperliquid Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperliquid Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.