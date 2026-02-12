Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $230,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 239,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,514. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 5,830 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $111,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 327,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,718.64. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 103,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

