HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 92.3% in January

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,545,473 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 33,210,248 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,686,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 403,686,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Price Performance

HUMBL stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 20,505,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,915,859. HUMBL has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc operates a fintech platform designed to simplify digital payments and financial services for both individual consumers and merchants. Through its mobile application and web-based interface, the company enables users to send, receive and store value in traditional currencies and select digital assets. HUMBL’s core technology stack incorporates blockchain-based protocols alongside more established payment rails, aiming to bridge the gap between legacy finance and emerging decentralized networks.

The company’s flagship product, the HUMBL Wallet, offers peer-to-peer transfers, merchant acceptance solutions and a prepaid card program.

