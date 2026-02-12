Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $313.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.05.

HUM opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a 12-month low of $169.61 and a 12-month high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.02%.Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Humana by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

